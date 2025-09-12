The Ultimate Manchester United quiz
It's the ultimate Manchester United quiz, as we find out how well you know the Red Devils
It's the ultimate Manchester United quiz: how well do you know the Red Devils?
CURATED PREMIER LEAGUE QUIZZES Play more Prem quizzes
No excuse for a Manchester United quiz, surely: this is one of the biggest clubs in world football, who have dominated English football – and that's exactly what we're going to be bringing you 40 questions on, as we delve into the days of Ferguson, Busby and others for this test of your knowledge.
If you need a hand on this quiz, though, fear not: you can sign in with FourFourTwo and we'll give you a lifeline – removing one of the options on a question – and remember that signing in also enables you to leave a comment to show off your Manchester United knowledge.
Handpicked Manchester United quizzes we know you'll love
Think you're a true United expert? We've got a fresh set of quizzes to put your knowledge to the test, from club legends to historic victories and iconic moments, all brought to you by Kwizly.
First up, a deep dive into the heart of the team. For the ultimate test of international knowledge, can you name every Manchester United player to have represented England at a major tournament? After that, we're taking on a true challenge for the history books: can you name every single opponent Manchester United have faced in a major final?
Next, we're testing your memory of two club icons. See if you can name every single club that David Beckham scored against for Manchester United. Then to the engine room: how much do you really know about Manchester United legend Roy Keane?
Finally, we're going back to the most legendary season of all. How much do you remember about Manchester United's incredible treble-winning 1998/99 season? Don't miss out on these exclusive challenges. Be sure to sign up for our newsletter below to get a brand new quiz delivered to your inbox every single weekday.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.