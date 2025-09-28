Back in the early 2000s, the signing of a striker from South America for a £9.5million fee was a very big deal, whereas these days, Chelsea have probably completed such a deal since this web page loaded.

So the arrival of Juan Pablo Angel at Aston Villa in January 2001 for a club record fee - during the days of chairman Doug Ellis’ often measured approach to spending - was one of the transfer stories of the season.

While Angel would take time to adapt to his new surroundings, he would go on to become a fans’ favourite, who is still fondly remembered, long after his six-year Villa Park spell came to an end.

Juan Pablo Angel recalls the Aston Villa game that changed his life

The Colombian joined for a club record £9.5million in 2001

The former River Plate man only found the net once as he adjusted to the Premier League over the second half of the 2000/01 season, but would net 16 goals in his first full season with the club. His best season in front of goal came during the 2003/04 campaign, when he netted 23 goals in all competitions, and this also provided Angel with one of his most treasured memories in a Villa shirt.

The Villans would finish sixth in the Premier League under former Leeds boss David O’Leary and also made it to the semi-finals of the League Cup, following a dramatic last-eight victory over a revitalised Chelsea side.

Angel later signed for New York Red Bulls

“Roman Abramovich had just bought Chelsea and the big investment had started,” Angel recalls to FourFourTwo after being asked to name the games that changed his life.

“They arrived at Villa Park with high expectations. We were the underdogs for that quarter-final – nobody expected us to win.

“Early on I won a duel with William Gallas, feinted and dribbled past John Terry, then hit an incredible curving shot from distance that was impossible for Carlo Cudicini to save. I also assisted the second goal that eliminated Chelsea. It was historic.”

That second goal was scored by Grant McCann, shortly after Joe Cole had levelled the tie at Villa Park. Villa would go on to suffer a 5-4 aggregate defeat to a Bolton Wanderers side managed by Sam Allardyce and inspired by Jay Jay Okocha.

David O'Leary was Villa's manager during the League Cup quarter-final win over Chelsea

But despite narrowly missing out on a visit to Wembley that season, Angel still has fond memories of a Villa career that saw him turn out 205 times for the club and net 62 goals.

“My time at Villa was very special; I loved the club from day one because of the affection from the fans, who even made up a song dedicated to my name."