A-League Review: Ikonomidis leaves battling Victory winless
Melbourne Victory hauled back a 2-0 half-time deficit to draw level with Perth Glory before Chris Ikonomidis hit a last-gasp winner.
Chris Ikonomidis snatched a dramatic 3-2 stoppage-time win for Perth Glory at Melbourne Victory to leave their hosts without a point from the first two matches of the A-League season.
Joel Chianese turned home from close range to give the visitors an early lead and it was 2-0 in the 23rd minute.
Glory striker Andy Keogh – who made headlines earlier this week when he lambasted Central Coast Mariners trialist Usain Bolt for having a first touch "like a trampoline" – calmly guided a bouncing ball past goalkeeper Lawrence Thomas after the Victory defence failed to deal with Tomislav Mrcela's header back towards the area.
Terry Antonis arrowed in a low drive via the base of the right post in the 47th minute, sparking an impressive response from Kevin Muscat's side in a second half they largely dominated.
The apparent reward arrived three minutes from time, when Storm Roux headed home Keisuke Honda's corner, but there was a sting in the tail as Chianese stormed forward on the break.
Perth Glory needed a hero.Step forward, Chris Ikonomidis. October 28, 2018
Thomas kept out the initial shot but former Lazio youngster Ikonomidis was on hand to convert the rebound on his full-debut.
Earlier on Sunday, Brisbane Roar and Wellington Phoenix played out a 0-0 draw, meaning no team has a 100 per cent A-League record after just two games of the new season.
