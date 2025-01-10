Aaron Ramsdale could be on the move again just months after Arsenal exit

Aaron Ramsdale is in line for a second Premier League transfer in six months.

Southampton are bottom of the table having picked up a meagre six points in 20 games and goalkeeper Ramsdale could be presented with a surprise exit route. He moved to St Mary’s Stadium from Arsenal last summer but could soon be packing his bags once more.

According to reports, Newcastle United have identified Ramsdale as a solution to challenges in the goalkeeping department, where Nick Pope’s injury problems have spoiled Eddie Howe’s plans.

Newcastle looking for a long-term goalkeeper

26-year-old Aaron Ramsdale has played five times for England (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pope sustained a knee injury in the Magpies loss to Brentford and will turn 33 in April. Newcastle have been able to turn to Martin Dubravka as second choice but his 36th birthday is next week. John Ruddy is 38, Mark Gillespie 32 and Odysseas Vlachodimos 30.

Southampton spent £25 million on Ramsdale last summer after their promotion back to the Premier League. He’s had to reacquaint himself with picking the ball out of the net as the Saints’ relegation becomes more inevitable with every loss.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has five goalkeepers over the age of 30 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ramsdale joined Arsenal from Sheffield United in 2021 but eventually lost his place to David Raya. He signed a four-year contract at Southampton, citing a desire to play regularly. He’s done exactly that, either side of a finger injury earlier this season, but Newcastle’s attention offers him a way out.

With relegation looming, some of Southampton’s focus behind the scenes will be shifting to the club’s Championship wage bill. Moving Ramsdale on this year might be on the agenda regardless of any potential January transfer.

Although Newcastle would be Ramsdale’s third club of the season, he would be permitted to play for them. Players may be registered for a maximum of three clubs in one season and play in matches for two of them. Ramsdale was an unused substitute twice for the Gunners in August.

Howe would be his fourth manager of the season. Southampton sacked Russell Martin in December and replaced him with Ivan Juric. The Saints have lost all three games under the Croatian.

Southampton welcome Swansea City to St Mary’s for FA Cup action on Sunday afternoon before league fixtures against Manchester United and Nottingham Forest.

Their last Premier League fixture of January is at home against Newcastle. If the Magpies follow through on their interest in the Southampton goalkeeper, Ramsdale could line up against his stricken former club as soon as January 25.