Aaron Ramsey aims to take his second chance and be a Europa League winner

Aaron Ramsey wants to grab a second chance of Europa League glory when Rangers take on Eintracht Frankfurt.

The former Arsenal midfielder missed the 2019 final in Baku with injury when the Gunners lost 4-1 to London rivals Chelsea.

The Wales international has been in and out of the Rangers team because of injury since joining on loan from Juventus on the final day of January.

He missed both legs of the semi-final against RB Leipzig because of a hamstring problem but he started two of Rangers’ final three league matches and desperately hopes for better fortune ahead of Wednesday’s Seville showpiece.

The 31-year-old said: “It’s definitely right up there, to play in a final in a European competition.

“They don’t come around very often. Unfortunately I missed the Arsenal one a few years back, hopefully I can make up for it in this one.

“We got to the final and lost to Chelsea but for me to miss it though injury was tough but hopefully I get an opportunity now to make up for that.”

A huge travelling support is expected to make its way to Seville with Glasgow Airport estimating that 10,000 Rangers fans would leave its runways for Spain on Monday alone.

Ramsey said: “There’s a lot of excitement around the club. We’ve put ourselves in an unbelievable position.

Aaron Ramsey hopes to help Rangers win silverware this week (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“We’ve produced some memorable results and performances throughout this campaign and now there’s just one step further and we’re there.

“We have a chance of creating history with this club.

“There’s a lot of energy around the place. Just looking forward to the game, you’re one game away from making history.

“It’s a great group, very level-headed squad, so there are no issues about anybody getting carried away.

“We’re here for a reason and the squad has been a different class throughout. It’s going to be no different for the final.”

Rangers finished ahead of Sparta Prague and Brondby to make the knockout stages, where they saw off Borussia Dortmund, Red Star Belgrade, Braga and Leipzig.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst celebrates victory after the final whistle against Leipzig (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ramsey came on as a late substitute as Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s team triumphed 4-2 in the first leg in Dortmund and started the 3-1 second-leg win over Braga.

He said: ” I know it’s obviously very difficult to reach this stage, you need a bit of luck along the way but some of our performances have been brilliant.

“There is a lot of quality in this squad. For us to have done what we’ve done, I’m not surprised with what we’ve got and how we’ve gone about it.

“Now it’s about one more big effort to try and come away with the trophy.

“When I came here I knew about the atmosphere but until you actually experience it, it doesn’t quite do it justice.

“They’ve been absolutely superb throughout my time here.

Ramsey missed the 2019 final in Baku with injury when the Gunners lost 4-1 to Chelsea (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“The European nights have been pretty special, the stands shaking and bouncing, it’s quite unique. ”

Ramsey has a year left on his Juve contract but is expected to leave Italy in the summer. He will put his future plan on hold until the end of the season, which finishes with the Scottish Cup final against Hearts on Saturday.

He said: “That’s to be decided at the end of the season, there is no update on that yet.

“I’m just looking forward to the final few weeks here and hopefully making it a very memorable experience for me.

“I’m sure there will be conversations to be had after the season is finished but right now I’m just focused on trying to win these two competitions with Rangers. “