Arsenal star confirms exit plans with move to 'dream' club

The midfielder's plan for the next step of his career hasn't changed despite his Arsenal move

Arsenal will expect to challenge on four fronts again this season after a strong start to the campaign.

Mikel Arteta's side sit top of the Premier League after seven games and won their opening two league phase matches in the Champions League, while they have reached the last 16 of the Carabao Cup.

But the potential for silverware has not changed the long-term plan of one Arsenal star, who confirmed a 'dream' move to a club abroad remains in his sights.

'I can guarantee that Arsenal will be my last club abroad', says star

Christian Norgaard (left) joined Arsenal from Brentford in July (Image credit: Getty Images)

Christian Norgaard was one of Arsenal's more unheralded summer arrivals when he joined from Brentford in July for a fee rising to £15m.

The Denmark international, 31, enjoyed a successful six-year spell with the Bees, winning promotion from the Championship in 2021 and going on to captain the club as they established themselves in the Premier League.

Norgaard has joined a team challenging for trophies on four fronts (Image credit: Getty Images)

Norgaard joined Brentford from Fiorentina but his breakthrough came in his homeland at Brøndby, where he made more than 100 appearances in five years before leaving in 2018.

And he told Danish outlet Bold that he has unfinished business at the Superliga outfit, saying: 'I can guarantee that Arsenal will be my last club abroad. I still want to return to Brøndby when my contract at Arsenal expires.

'My contract is two years with an option for a further year. And I would be happy to stay at Arsenal for the extra year if things develop in that direction.

'If it turns out that it wasn't the right match, we'll go home to Denmark after two years.'

Former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is manager of Brøndby (Image credit: Getty Images)

Norgaard will be 33 by the time his initial two-year deal at Arsenal expires but would still be seen as a coup for Brondby, having won 35 caps for Denmark.

The 11-times Danish champions last month appointed former Nottingham Forest and Leicester City boss Steve Cooper as head coach and sit fourth in the table.