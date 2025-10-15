'I had a really amazing time with Arsenal - but when I told dad that I was moving, he was celebrating' Lia Walti explains family angle of her WSL exit

Lia Walti is embracing a new chapter at Juventus after winning the Champions League with Arsenal.

After seven years in the Women’s Super League with the Gunners, the 32-year-old has joined Italian side Juventus, taking on a fresh challenge and moving closer to home in the process - something her dad celebrated.

Juventus are looking to make their mark in Europe. Their best run in the Women’s Champions League came in 2021/22, when they reached the quarter-finals, and Walti is excited about what lies ahead, both on and off the pitch.

'My dad was celebrating my move to Juventus'

“I had a really amazing time in England with Arsenal,” Walti said. “I think every good moment with a team at some point comes to an end and I felt it was my time to move on if I want to have more control over my career.

“For me it was always important to look a bit beyond football as well - being in a new country, getting to know a new league, a new culture, maybe learning a new language - these are things that benefit me, so in the end Juventus was a really good choice for me.

Walti captained Switzerland to a historic quarter-final at their home Euros over summer (Image credit: Sebastian Widmann - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

“I missed my family but I think that's the price you pay for going abroad and experiencing other leagues and countries but I’ve always felt their support.

"When I told dad that I'm moving closer home, he was celebrating so much because he's now able to come watch almost every game so it is a nice side effect and we're going to enjoy some more family time.”

Midfielder Walti made history over summer as she captained Switzerland to a quarter-final for the first time, where they bowed out to Spain at their record-breaking home Euros.

After 131 caps for Switzerland and 183 appearances for Arsenal, including a Champions League medal, Walti hopes her experience can help Juventus thrive in Europe.

“When the club spoke to me, they said that's exactly why they wanted me - they wanted some experience and for me to help the team to be a bit more successful. At Juventus, we want to go further than we've ever been but in the Champions League, it's really hard, but I'm hoping to play my part.

“It was always a dream to win the Champions League. It’s something you believe in, but it takes so much to win it - it needs so much luck, so many perfect performances and there are so many great teams.

“Of course at Juventus, everybody dreams about winning the Champions League but we're not one of the teams listed up top to win it so we're going to do everything to annoy the big teams to get through to the next round.

“It's just such a long journey and it's probably too early to dream about winning.”