Max Aarons was an England U21s regular during his time at Norwich

Under Lee Carsley, England’s under-21s side has enjoyed significant success of late, not least back-to-back European Championship titles in 2023 and 2025.

And while Carsley’s audition as Gareth Southgate’s successor in the Wembley dugout did not quite go to plan last year, he has seen a number of his players graduate to the senior squad and put themselves in contention for a place in Thomas Tuchel’s squad for next summer’s World Cup.

One player so far unable to make the jump from the U21s to the senior set-up is defender Max Aarons, who is currently on loan at Rangers from Bournemouth.

Max Aarons on his England ambitions

Aarons won 27 England U21s caps (Image credit: PA)

During his time at Norwich, Aarons was rated as one of the best young right-backs in the country and would earn 27 England U21s caps before making a £7million move to Premier League Bournemouth. Injuries and a lack of first-team minutes have since impacted his career, but his ambition to turn out for the Three Lions still drives him.

“I’ll always believe that as it’s a dream of mine,” he tells FourFourTwo when asked if he still believes he can make the step up. “That feeling will never leave and that was a big factor in joining Rangers. Coming here, I believe I can make a big impact.

Aarons was part of Lee Carsley's Euro U21s winners in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I’ll work hard and hopefully that translates into people watching me. If that includes the England set-up, that would be amazing. Ultimately, you’ll never get a call-up if you’re not playing and that’s what I’m focused on. It’s one step at a time and that’s in the back of my mind. I’ll do everything I can to push for that and make myself stand out.”

Aarons was part of the squad that won the 2023 European Under-21 Championship and that remains a highlight of his career.

“It was the best summer of my life,” he continues. “The staff, the players, the experience – it was such a good group and so talented. I saw a list of our squad the other day and the names in there, the level was incredible.

“At the time we realised it, but still you can see what some of the boys are doing now. To win it the way we did, not conceding a goal, was insane.”

Aarons was able to learn from Ashley Cole during his time with England U21s (Image credit: Alamy)

Aarons also had the benefit of learning from former Arsenal and Chelsea full-back Ashley Cole, who was part of Carlsey’s coaching set-up.

“There’s no one better out there that you could listen to,” Aarons adds. “I don’t ever remember a player getting past him. Just being able to pick his brains and ask, ‘What would you do in this scenario?’ The advice he’s given me has really helped and it was a pleasure to talk with him – especially as I was a Chelsea fan growing up.”