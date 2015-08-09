Aberdeen 2 Kilmarnock 0: Shinnie, Rooney maintain early-season form

Aberdeen made it back-to-back wins in their first two matches of the Scottish Premiership season with a 2-0 victory over Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Last year's runners-up opened with a 1-0 win at Dundee United and goals from Graeme Shinnie and Adam Rooney ensured they kept pace with early pacesetters Celtic and Hearts.

Shinnie - a close-season signing from Inverness Caledonian Thistle - broke the deadlock in the 37th minute, after Paul Quinn had struck the post with a headed effort.

The full-back used the outside of his boot to apply the finish, having been played in by Jonny Hayes.

Aberdeen were presented with a chance to double their lead 11 minutes into the second half when Lee Ashcroft brought down Willo Flood in the penalty area.

Rooney made no mistake from the spot, consigning Kilmarnock to a second straight defeat.