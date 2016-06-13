'Actors' Ronaldo and Pepe could be in Hollywood - Lagerback

Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe deserve an Oscar for some of their acting on the pitch, according to Iceland boss Lars Lagerback.

The Portugal duo have come in for criticism for their antics on the pitch at times, Pepe particularly under attack for his performance during the Champions League final.

Some of the Real Madrid defender's appeals for fouls during the clash in Milan against Atletico Madrid were waved away by referee Mark Clattenburg, much to the delight of Lagerback.

Lagerback – who is preparing his Iceland side to face Portugal in Group F at Euro 2016 – believes more needs to be done to crack down on play acting, and has suggested both men take up careers in Hollywood.

"Portugal have one of the best players in the world in Ronaldo but he's also an excellent actor," said the 67-year-old.

"In the final of the Champions League against Atletico, we saw another performance from someone who could be in Hollywood.

"I mention Pepe. I mean, you can see the clips... for me, that is acting, really, of high class. But I don't know what demands they have in Hollywood.

"I don't like that. I'd like it if they were able to watch the videos to retrospectively punish that sort of thing."