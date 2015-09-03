Adebayor left out of Tottenham squad list for league and Europe
Tottenham have announced their squad lists for this season – but Emmanuel Adebayor has failed to make the cut.
Emmanuel Adebayor faces an uncertain future after he was left out of the Tottenham squad for the Premier League and UEFA Europa League this season.
The 31-year-old Togo striker has fallen out of favour at White Hart Lane, but remains at the club following the transfer window shutting on Tuesday.
A proposed loan move to Aston Villa last month failed to come to fruition and the forward also dismissed speculation in June linking him with a switch to Turkey's Super Lig.
That means Adebayor – who posted on his Facebook page back in May that he had considered suicide over family issues – looks set to run down the final year of a lucrative contract at Tottenham, with Mauricio Pochettino sending out a clear message by omitting him from his squad of players to compete domestically and in Europe.
Adebayor last turned out for Spurs in the 1-0 home defeat against Manchester City in May.
