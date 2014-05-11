Adebayor: We did all we could to get top four

The Togolese forward found himself frozen out at the beginning of the season at White Hart Lane, with former coach Andre Villas-Boas opting for Roberto Soldado instead.



Spain international Soldado struggled to find the net and never convinced as the focal point of the team's attack and Tim Sherwood was quick to reinstate Adebayor after replacing Villas-Boas in December.



Spurs ended the season on a high as a 3-0 home win over Aston Villa on Sunday secured a sixth-place finish and Europa League football for next season, with Adebayor netting his 11th Premier League goal of the season with a first-half penalty.



Spurs' initial target at the start of the season was to clinch a Champions League place and although they have ultimately failed, Adebayor believed the team did everything they possibly could to finish in the top four.



He told BBC Sport: "We had a good momentum this season, we have qualified for the Europa League once again and hopefully next season will be a better season.



"We did everything we could to reach the top four."



Midfielder Paulinho echoed Adebayor’s thoughts regarding a top-four finish, but the Brazilian was more damning about their campaign, acknowledging that it has been a "difficult" season.



"It's been a difficult season. We wanted to finish in the top four but we didn't do it."