Adidas laceless football boots worn by Anthony Gordon, Gabriel Martinelli, and Gabriel Jesus have discounts of up to 50% – grab them while you can

Adidas boots take many of the top spots in our best laceless football boots buyers guide. Pro:Direct Sport currently has laceless football boot deals on our top choices from Adidas with discounts of up to 50%.

We've selected some of our favourites including the legendary Adidas Predator and F50 which are carrying big reductions. So if you've never tried a laceless boot or are already converted and looking for a new pair – now is the time to grab a pair at a great price before they are gone.

You can also save a further 10% across the Pro:Direct Sport site when you sign up for their VIP Members Club.

Adidas Predator Elite Laceless SG: Were £230, now £160 at Pro:Direct Sport The Predator name needs no introduction and this laceless model is a far cry from the original game-changing Predator boots worn by the likes of Beckham, Zidane and Del Piero. These laceless versions have to be one of the most stylish football boots ever made and come with a generous £70 discount, plus that extra 10% sign-up bonus.

Adidas F50+ FG: Were £250, now £200 at Pro:Direct Sport The iconic F50 is re-designed to support the needs of the modern-day player. Adidas promise speed and agility with a locked-in and comfortable fit from one of its most popular football boots. Available in three colour choices and a load of sizes they have a £50 discount, with a further 10% off when signing up to the VIP Members Club.

Adidas X Crazyfast.1 Laceless FG: Were £230, now £120 at Pro:Direct Sport Adidas X Crazyfast.1 boots are designed to deliver speed with a streamlined design and minimalist look built to help you reach your peak speed faster. They have a massive £110 discount on the very sleek white-on-white colourway with two other colours in limited sizing carrying equally good reductions – plus that 10% sign-up on top.



Adidas has been a leading brand in the laceless football boot market since releasing its Ace and X 16+ models in 2016, although they've always been a hot topic of debate and divided opinion, many of the best Premier League players like Anthony Gordon, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, and Son Heung-Min are all laceless boot wearers.

The best laceless football boots have a superbly stylish and cleaner look, and of course, remove traditional laces. Generally in favour of stretchy, adaptive closures – creating a streamlined fit and feel. Without laces getting in the way, they offer performance-improving benefits like an increased striking area for better contact with the ball and are also some of the lightest boots available.

