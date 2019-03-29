Midfielder set to snub Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal all at once

Real Madrid are set to beat Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal to the signature of PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to the Daily Mirror.

Rabiot has not played for the Ligue 1 club in 2019 after revealing his intention to depart the Parc des Princes when his contract expires this summer.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal have all been linked with a move for the wantaway Frenchman, who has won four league titles during his time in the French capital.

Barcelona looked to be in pole position to sign the 23-year-old, but PSG have grown irritated by their conduct during negotiations.

And that has allowed Madrid to steal a march on their Clasico rivals and the Premier League trio as they seek to revamp their squad ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Zinedine Zidane returned as Madrid manager earlier this month and is a big fan of Rabiot, who was suspended by PSG for going to a nightclub after their Champions League defeat by Manchester United.

