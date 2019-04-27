Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United to head-to-head for France international

Real Madrid have pulled out of the race to sign PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot, opening the door for a host of Premier League clubs to pounce.

AS report that Zinedine Zidane has been put off by the Frenchman’s wage demands and will not offer a deal to the soon-to-be free agent.

Rabiot has not played for the Ligue 1 champions since the Champions League victory over Red Star in December, having been frozen out by the PSG hierarchy after failing to sign a new contract.

Madrid had been heavily linked with 24-year-old in recent months, but they are now ready to switch their attention to other targets.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United remain in contention to sign the midfielder, who has won five league titles at the Parc des Princes.

It remains to be seen whether his desired pay packet will prove problematic for the English trio, but the fact that Rabiot is out of contract in June could persuade Jurgen Klopp, Unai Emery and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to pounce.

