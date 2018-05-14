AFC Champions League Review: Al Sadd, Persepolis reach quarter-finals

Al Sadd edged out Al Ahli to reach the AFC Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in four years on Monday.

Two goals from Baghdad Bounedjah secured a 2-2 draw at King Abdullah Sports City in the second leg and a 4-3 aggregate win for Jesualdo Ferreira's side.

Bounedjah blasted home just two minutes into the clash but Claudemir levelled seven minutes later, and Mohannad Aseri punished some poor defending to make it 2-1 before the break.

But Bounedjah ensured safe passage for his side with 20 minutes to play, netting his ninth goal of the tournament after seeing his penalty saved by Mohammed Al Owais.

Persepolis also reached the last eight after an 89th-minute strike from Seyed Jalal Hosseini sealed a 2-1 second-leg win over Al Jazira, sending the hosts through on away goals after a 4-4 aggregate draw.

The home side dominated much of the proceedings but did not find a breakthrough until midway through the second half, when Ahmad Nourollahi rifled home from outside the box.

Romarinho drilled in an equaliser with 20 minutes to go that looked set to send Al Jazira through, until captain Hosseini capitalised on a poor clearance to fire his side into the next round.