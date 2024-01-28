AFCON 2023: Why did Egypt officials sacrifice a cow at Africa Cup of Nations?

Egypt's Football Association has sacrificed a cow in an attempt to improve the team's fortunes at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Egypt are in action against DR Congo in the last 16 of the AFCON on Sunday, but the seven-time champions have still not won a game in the Ivory Coast.

According to team spokesman Mohamed Morad, the Federation killed the animal on Friday. Morad told The Associated Press that the meat had been distributed to hungry people in the nation's capital, Cairo.

Blighted by injuries so far, Egypt lost star forward Mohamed Salah in their second group game, with the 31-year-old expected back in Liverpool to speed up his recovery and unlikely to return unless the Pharoahs make it to the final in February.

Goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy is also sidelined after dislocating his shoulder in Egypt's next match.

Meanwhile, Emam Ashour was taken to hospital on Wednesday for concussion treatment following a head injury, but the midfielder has since returned to training.

According to reports in Egypt, the team sacrficed a calf during the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations and the Pharoahs went on to win the tournament in Ghana.

All of Egypt's three group games – against Mozambique, Ghana and Cape Verde – ended in 2-2 draws and their opponents in the last 16, Congo, also drew their three first-round matches – 1-1 versus Zambia and Morocco and 0-0 against Tanzania.

Egypt and DR Congo meet in San Pedro on Sunday for a place in the quarter-finals.

