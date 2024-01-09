Egypt AFCON 2023 squad: Rui Vitoria's full team

Mohamed Salah walks past the AFCON trophy on the way to collect his runners-up medal

The Egypt AFCON 2023 squad is out. After winning three consecutive AFCON titles between 2006 and 2010, Egypt have remained empty-handed ever since. Their quest to regain the trophy continues in the Ivory Coast this year.

That earlier period of dominance was followed by a devastating failure to qualify for the tournament three times in a row as the golden generation departed and their replacements fell short.

Although Egypt have returned to the forefront of African football in recent years, further glory has stayed tantalisingly just out of reach. They were beaten finalists in 2017 and 2021, while also succumbing to a shock exit in the round of 16 on home turf between those two near misses.

A despairing Ahmed Hegazi after defeat to South Africa in the 2019 AFCON (Image credit: Getty Images)

As ever, great focus will fall on Mohamed Salah as captain, talisman and national icon. He will be expected to lead the way for Egypt while bringing the best out of less talented teammates.

Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny is the only other current Premier League player in their ranks, although Ahmed Hegazi and Trezeguet have previous experience with West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa respectively.

Egypt have been drawn in Group B alongside Ghana, Cape Verde and Mozambique. The top two in each group will progress to the knockout rounds, where they will be joined by the four best third-placed teams.

Mohamed Elneny being closed down during a friendly against Tanzania (Image credit: Getty Images)

Egypt AFCON 2023 squad

Egypt AFCON 2023 squad: The final 27-man team

GK: Mohamed El-Shennawy (Ahly)

GK: Mohamed Sobhi (Zamalek)

GK: Ahmed El-Shennawy (Pyramids)

GK: Mohamed Abou Gabal (NBE Club)

DF: Ahmed Hegazi (Al-Ittihad)

DF: Mohamed Abdelmonem (Ahly)

DF: Mohamed Hani (Ahly)

DF: Ali Gabr (Pyramids)

DF: Osama Galal (Pyramids)

DF: Ahmed Sami (Pyramids)

DF: Mohamed Hamdi (Pyramids)

DF: Omar Kamal (Modern Future)

DF: Ahmed Fattouh (Zamalek)

MF: Emam Ashour (Ahly)

MF: Ahmed Nabil Koka (Ahly)

MF: Marwan Attia (Ahly)

MF: Hamdi Fathi (Al-Wakrah)

MF: Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal)

MF: Zizo (Zamalek)

MF: Mahmoud Hamada (Masry)

FW: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

FW: Mostafa Fathi (Pyramids)

FW: Omar Marmoush (Eintracht Frankfurt)

FW: Trezeguet (Trabzonspor)

FW: Mostafa Mohamed (Nantes)

FW: Kahraba (Ahly)

FW: Kouka (Pendikspor)

Egypt top scorers

Here are Egypt's AFCON top scorers so far:

Egypt yellow cards

Here are all of the Egypt players to receive a yellow card at AFCON so far:

Egypt manager

Who is Egypt's manager for AFCON 2023?

Rui Vitoria took charge of Egypt in July 2022, signing a four-year contract. His biggest achievements as a manager came during a spell at Benfica, where he won consecutive Primeira Liga titles, as well as the Portuguese Cup and the Portuguese League Cup. He subsequently moved on to Al-Nassr and then Spartak Moscow.

Egypt star player

Who is Egypt's best player?

Mohamed Salah is a force of nature for club and country. The Liverpool forward has been in excellent form again this season and is determined to clinch the AFCON title that has so far eluded him. With 55 goals in 94 appearances in an Egypt shirt, Salah is the captain and undoubted star of Rui Vitoria's team.

How many players are Egypt allowed to take to AFCON 2023?

Managers are allowed to call up 27 players for this tournament. The last AFCON saw 28-man squads used to allow teams to deal with any COVID-19 cases. Prior to that, 23-man squads had been the norm.