Afcon wrap: Burkina Faso qualify, Malawi reignite hopes with South Sudan win

Burkina Faso clinched their qualification after retaining top spot in Group B, while Malawi re-ignited their hopes of securing qualification to next year's Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Guinea 1-0 Mali

The Brave Warriors' hopes of reaching the 2022 Afcon finals are over after Guinea beat Mali 1-0 at Stade du 28 Septembre in Conakry thanks to a 75th minute strike from midfielder Seydouba Soumah.

Rwanda 1-0 Mozambique

Rwanda Amavubi revived their qualification hopes and went second in Group F with a precious home 1-0 win over Mozambique as Byiringiro Lague scored what proved to be Rwanda’s winner after 67 minutes at Kigali Stadium.

🎥 𝐇𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐋𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐒:🇷🇼 Rwanda 1-0 Mozambique 🇲🇿The hosts register their first #TotalAFCONQ2021 win to reignite their qualification chances. 👌 pic.twitter.com/nY1VVvWDnyMarch 24, 2021 See more

South Sudan 0-0 Malawi

Malawi’s Flames have re-ignited their hopes of qualifying for the tournament after their narrow 1-0 away victory over South Sudan in Khartoum.

Ethiopia 4-0 Madagascar

Ethiopia are one step closer to returning to the Afcon following their comfortable 4-0 trashing of Madagascar in a Group K at the Bahir Dar Stadium.

Sao Tome and Principe 0-2 Sudan

Sudan gained ground on Group C leaders Ghana and South Africa following their 2-0 win over Sao Tomé and Príncipe at Estadio Nacional 12 de Julho through goals from Seifeldin Malik and Mohamed Abdel Raman Yousif.

Uganda 0-0 Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso have qualified for next year's Afcon after a barren goalless draw against Uganda at St Mary’s Stadium Kitende in Kampala, which saw them retain top spot in Group B.