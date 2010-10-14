Afellay eyes Liverpool or Man United move

The 24-year-old, whose contract runs out next summer, can play on either wing and has already clocked up 30 caps for the Netherlands, scoring twice for the World Cup runners-up in their 4-1 victory against Sweden in midweek

Affelay has been linked to a host of clubs in the past, including Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Juventus.

And despite being targeted by Gunners boss Arsene Wenger, the Dutchman - who has made more than 140 Eredivisie appearances - has revealed that he has his eyes on plying his trade for two of Wenger's Premier League rivals instead.

"Playing in the Premier League would be best for my prestige," he told Dutch Orange.

“I'd like to play for Liverpool or Manchester United, the top-level prospect for any player."

Sir Alex Ferguson could be tempted to swoop for Affelay in January with fellow winger Antonio Valencia sidelined after fracturing and dislocating an ankle against Rangers in the Champions League.

A move to Liverpool, however, seems a far less likely prospect at present, with the Anfield club currently embroiled in an ownership battle with American duo Tom Hicks and George Gillett and prospective buyers New England Sports Ventures.

