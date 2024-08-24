“After my wonder-strike at Chelsea, Mourinho said, ‘What a goal – not even Messi and Ronaldo has scored one like that’. I had to pinch myself”: Former Premier League star recalls stunning Stamford Bridge finish

By
Contributions from
published

Jose Mourinho offered high praise to one individual who scored a wondergoal against his Chelsea side at Stamford Bridge in 2015

KIEV, UKRAINE - OCTOBER 20: Jose Mourinho of Chelsea looks on prior to kick off during the UEFA Champions League Group G match between FC Dynamo Kyiv and Chelsea at the Olympic Stadium on October 20, 2015 in Kiev, Ukraine. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jose Mourinho doesn't hand out praise to his players that often, let alone when an opposition star manages to embarrass his team. 

But in April 2015, the Portuguese maanger's hard-shelled demeanour slipped for just a second after the full-time whistle of Chelsea's 2-1 against Stoke City. Eden Hazard and Loic Remy had handed the Blues all three points as they closed in on the Premier League title that season, but the headlines were elsewhere.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 

With contributions from