Agbonlahor happy to stay at Aston Villa

The 25-year-old has seen his performances significantly improve under Alex McLeish after enduring a difficult campaign under Gerard Houllier.

Agbonlahor has netted seven times for the Villains this season, and he admits that his commitment to the club means any team should shy away from bidding for his services.

"I think other clubs know how much I love playing for Villa. I don't think there's ever been a bid for me," the England hopeful said.

"They know this is a club I want to stay at and it's somewhere it would be hard to get me to leave.

"It's the same at other clubs who have players who are that club through and through - like Steven Gerrard

at Liverpool.

"They don't put bids in for us because they know we won't leave."

ByBen McAleer