Agent denies rumours Mane nearly joined Tottenham

The agent of Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has rebuffed claims the star's wages priced him out of a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Senegal international's representative Bjorn Bezemer stated the 24-year-old had received five offers as he prepared to leave Southampton, but insisted it was a desire to work under Jurgen Klopp that took him to Merseyside.

Mane became the fifth player since 2014 to join Liverpool from St Mary's Stadium, moving for a fee of at least £30million in June.

Rumours have emerged suggesting Tottenham - against whom Mane scored twice on Saturday - were confident of securing his signature but could not meet the striker's wage demands.

Bezemer, though, has denied those claims.

"Sadio had five offers in the summer and financially all of them were good," he was quoted as saying by Guardian.

"We wanted the right team, with the right coach at the right moment to arrive at the next level.

"That is the reason Sadio went to Anfield."

15 - Sadio Mane has been directly involved in more PL goals than any other Liverpool player this season (11 goals, four assists). Quickfire.February 11, 2017

Mane's absence from the Liverpool squad for much of January was keenly felt as he competed at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

He returned after missing the decisive penalty in a quarter-final shootout loss to Cameroon, much to the delight of a Liverpool side who had just one win from seven games without him.

Even with Mane back in the squad, Liverpool drew with Chelsea and lost to Hull, before his double helped them to that much-needed 2-0 victory over Spurs.