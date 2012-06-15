Agent: Injury preventing Rossi move
By Nick Moore
Giuseppe Rossi’s future will only be discussed once the Villarreal striker has returned from injury, according to the player's agent.
The Italy international is not expected to return to full fitness until next year after suffering a reoccurrence of a cruciate knee injury in April.
A number of Serie A teams remain keen on taking the 25-year-old back to his homeland, with AS Roma, Juventus and Napoli all interested in the front-man.
However, his agent Federico Pastorello revealed there will be no transfer for the Italian until he has returned to first-team action.
"Roma had shown an interest in Giuseppe Rossi," Pastorello told Gazzetta dello Sport.
"However, negotiations have proved more difficult since the player's injury.
"Talks will re-open once Giuseppe returns to play."
Rossi is currently contracted to the Yellow Submarines until 2016, but has been linked with a move away following their relegation to the Segunda Division.
