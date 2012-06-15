Agent: Injury preventing Rossi move

The Italy international is not expected to return to full fitness until next year after suffering a reoccurrence of a cruciate knee injury in April.

A number of Serie A teams remain keen on taking the 25-year-old back to his homeland, with AS Roma, Juventus and Napoli all interested in the front-man.

However, his agent Federico Pastorello revealed there will be no transfer for the Italian until he has returned to first-team action.

"Roma had shown an interest in Giuseppe Rossi," Pastorello told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"However, negotiations have proved more difficult since the player's injury.

"Talks will re-open once Giuseppe returns to play."

Rossi is currently contracted to the Yellow Submarines until 2016, but has been linked with a move away following their relegation to the Segunda Division.