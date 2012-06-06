Agent: No Inter bid for Bayern's Muller

Muller has reportedly grown frustrated at the lack of first-team opportunities at the club, with Mario Gomez, Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery all ahead of him in the pecking order.

The Bavarian giants will be loathe to losing a product of their youth academy, with the young German netting 33 goals in 109 appearances since his debut in 2008.

His growing frustration has seen him linked with a switch away from the Allianz Arena, but his agent Cristian Romberg has denied reports that the Nerazzuri have made moves to take him to Italy.

"There is no offer from Inter for Muller at this time," Romberg told Tuttomercatoweb. "If we could be interested in it? I prefer not to comment.

"We will see later. But today, again, there is nothing from Inter."

Nevertheless, speculation regarding a possible summer exit is likely to be rife if first-team opportunities continue to be limited with the Champions League finalists.

However, Muller has insisted that he is not thinking of his future, focusing insead on the upcoming European Championship.

"My agent deals with the offers but for now I don't want to know anything until the end of the European Championship. I'm totally focused on the tournament," Muller told Bild.

"Bayern is always my club and I don't think about the transfer market right now. But I can't be happy if I don't play in the season's biggest games.

"Stay at Bayern Munich all my life? I can only say that when I'm dead."