Agent: No offers for Bayern midfielder Kroos

Germany international Kroos has been heavily linked with a move to the reigning Premier League champions in the close-season, and he has previously hinted a move to England's top flight could be a possibility.

Bayern coach Pep Guardiola has spoken of his desire for Kroos to remain at the German and European champions beyond his current contract.

But as Kroos battles with the likes of Bastian Schweinsteiger, Thiago Alcantara and Javi Martinez in Bayern's midfield, rumours have continued to persist on a move to Old Trafford.

However, the player's representative, Volker Struth, has moved to quell the speculation, insisting Kroos will not look to leave the Allianz Arena, despite his contract expiring at the end of next season.

"We have not received any official contract offer," Struth told Bild.

"There is also no need to submit an offer as Toni will be with Bayern Munich until June 2015."

The 24-year-old's future at Bayern was further cast in doubt when the club announced the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Sebastian Rode on Tuesday.

Kroos has featured on 27 occasions for Bayern in the Bundesliga this term, and has contributed two goals.