Agent: Pogba to leave Juve by end of next season

The France international recently signed a new contract that will keep him in Turin until 2019, but he remains one of the hottest properties in European football.

And agent Mino Raiola claims his client is unlikely to see out his new deal.

"His contract renewal was an easy decision. Not signing a new deal would have created a problem for Juventus and a weakness for Paul," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I want the club that buys him to believe in him and be willing to pay for him. If Paul leaves Juventus, it is for the absolute top. If it does not happen this year, it will be next year.

"Paul is at the same level economically as the other big stars and has a similar reputation, so he could stay for another year.

"But Paul is the only major star who is available at the end of the season. If you cannot take Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi or Zlatan Ibrahimovic, you can only go for Paul.

"If someone wants him, the market situation could see him go for more than €100 million."