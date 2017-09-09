Aguero becomes Premier League's top-scoring non-European

Sergio Aguero became the Premier League's all-time leading non-European goalscorer with his effort against Liverpool on Saturday.

The prolific Manchester City striker took his tally to 124 when he latched into Kevin De Bruyne's throughball and slotted home, moving the 29-year-old clear of Dwight Yorke.

Argentina star Aguero joined the club from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and in his first season was pivotal in securing City's first top-flight title since 1968, netting a famous last-gasp goal to clinch a crucial final-day win over QPR that sealed it.

He was linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium in the last transfer window amid rumours of Alexis Sanchez arriving from Arsenal.

However, Aguero again underlined his value to Pep Guardiola's side against Liverpool, with his goal putting City 1-0 up.

Aguero has now scored in all six of his home Premier League appearances against the Reds.