Aguero breaks Manchester City's all-time scoring record

Sergio Aguero has broken a 79-year-old record by becoming Manchester City's all-time leading scorer.

The Argentina striker's goal in Wednesday's Champions League game at Napoli took him to 178 in City colours, moving him past Eric Brook at the top of the standings.

Brook scored 177 times in 494 appearances for City between 1928 and 1939, collecting an FA Cup winners' medal in 1934 and the league title three years later

A goal away to Bradford City in September 1938 moved Brook – capped 18 times by England – past Tommy Johnson's previous best mark of 166, but Aguero has surged to the top of the standings in double quick time.

Signed for a then club-record fee of £38million from Atletico Madrid in July 2011, Aguero marked his debut the following month with a brace from the bench against Swansea City.

The 29-year-old finished from 18 yards after a swift counter-attack to bring up his record tally in his 264th appearance in all competitions.

RECORD BREAKER!!! has done it!! November 1, 2017

Aguero has won two Premier League titles – the first clinched by his unforgettable 30th goal for City in the dying second of the 2011-12 season against Queens Park Rangers – and as many EFL Cups over his previous six seasons at the Etihad Stadium.

He became City's leading post-war goalscorer last season, netting in a 5-0 FA Cup demolition of West Ham to overtake club great Colin Bell, although Aguero's future in Manchester has been the subject of speculation during Pep Guardiola's tenure as manager.

Gabriel Jesus' arrival from Palmeiras saw the manager demote his senior striker to the bench in January and City engaged in a fruitless pursuit of Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez during the mostrecent transfer window.

But Aguero performed effectively in tandem with Jesus before his recent injury lay-off with a broken rib, and has now scored nine times in 11 appearances across all competitions this term for Premier League leaders City.

Manchester City all-time top scorers

Sergio Aguero – 178 goals (264 games); 2011-present

Eric Brook – 177 (494); 1927-1939

Tommy Johnson – 166 (354); 1920-1930

Colin Bell – 153 (501); 1966-1979

Joe Hayes – 152 (364); 1953–1965

Billy Meredith – 151 (394); 1894–1906, 1921-1924

Francis Lee – 148 (330); 1967-1974