Aguero: I'm not competing with Ibrahimovic

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero says competing with Zlatan Ibrahimovic for the Premier League golden boot is not on his mind.

Ibrahimovic scored three times in his first two games in England's top flight since his move from Paris Saint-Germain, though he drew a blank in Manchester United's 1-0 win over Hull City on Saturday.

Aguero opened the scoring on matchday one against Sunderland before scoring twice against Stoke City last week to help maintain City's 100 per cent record so far under Pep Guardiola.

But the Argentina international says improving his performances and lifting trophies at the end of the season are more important than his goal tally.

"Both Ibrahimovic and I have started the season in great shape, both scoring goals," he said. "But I'm not thinking about competing with him. I compete against myself. I try to improve myself from the season before.

"If I am able to do as well as the previous season then I will keep growing as a player. That's my goal and also improving as a team. Always my goal is to improve myself compared to the year before.

"My goal here at Manchester City every year is to win trophies. The main goal in terms of trophies is to do well in the Champions League, then the Premier League and the rest of the trophies.

"Of course, Manchester United have strengthened their squad a lot, but in the Premier League nothing is decided at the beginning of the season. It will start to be decided as of January and February, when we will know who are the likely candidates to win the trophy."

Aguero believes he can thrive under Guardiola's high-pressing game as it will give him more goalscoring opportunities in every match.

"For me, the manager's arrival is great, because with his way I'll have more chances to score and hopefully we will be able to win more games," he said.

"I always respect the style of play every manager has. I try to adapt myself to what the manager wants as fast as possible.

"Pep has brought a way of play he has always used. We need to get used to it as soon as possible and I'm also enjoying the new concepts he's teaching us. We need to keep working this way."

City host West Ham at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.