Aguero moves to play down injury scare

Aguero returned to form in Manchester City's 4-1 rout of Stoke City at Britannia Stadium, bagging a brace as the Premier League champions stayed within seven points of leaders Chelsea.

However, manager Manuel Pellegrini and City fans were given a scare when Aguero limped off the pitch with less than 20 minutes remaining.

There were fears Aguero had suffered a serious back problem but the Argentina international used Twitter to allay those concerns.

"For the ones asking I'm OK. I stepped out only for precaution," Aguero wrote.

"Now let's keep on working for the very important upcoming commitments."