Aguero moves to play down injury scare
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero moved to dispel concerns over his fitness, stressing that his early withdrawal on Wednesday was only precautionary.
Aguero returned to form in Manchester City's 4-1 rout of Stoke City at Britannia Stadium, bagging a brace as the Premier League champions stayed within seven points of leaders Chelsea.
However, manager Manuel Pellegrini and City fans were given a scare when Aguero limped off the pitch with less than 20 minutes remaining.
There were fears Aguero had suffered a serious back problem but the Argentina international used Twitter to allay those concerns.
"For the ones asking I'm OK. I stepped out only for precaution," Aguero wrote.
"Now let's keep on working for the very important upcoming commitments."
