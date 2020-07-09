Aidrieonians mothball academy and reserve team amid coronavirus pressures

Aidrieonians will mothball their academy and reserve team this year in order to negotiate the first team through the coronavirus crisis.

The Scottish League One club will reassess their decision at a later date but warned that several other clubs may have to take similar action.

A statement on the club’s official’s website read: “Unfortunately Airdrieonians FC have taken the difficult decision to mothball our academy and reserve team operations this year, with a view to reassessing at a later date.

“The issue of preparing our facilities for reintroducing the professional game in a safe workplace environment for our first-team players is crucial, and we doubt that there will be many academy or reserve teams next season as most clubs are having the same crisis management issues at this time.

“We are grateful to all of our players, coaches, and support staff for their fantastic efforts over the years, with the winning of last season’s Reserve League Challenge Cup being a particular highlight.”