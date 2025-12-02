Manchester United in talks for Kobbie Mainoo to leave 'in a hurry': report

Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford and could be on the move as soon as January.

Mainoo has played 178 minutes for Man United in the Premier League this season, fuelling speculation about a possible departure in search of regular football.

It’s understood that a permanent transfer in the January window is not on United’s agenda, a loan move is a possibility.

Kobbie Mainoo is struggling for minutes at Manchester United

Get Manchester United tickets at Seat Unique Manchester United's hospitality offers comfortable, padded seating in the North West Quadrant. The package includes a concourse meal deal (hot food, drink, and snack) and the official matchday programme. Guests also receive a 10 per cent Megastore discount and non-matchday Museum entry, providing a great value, family-friendly match experience for home fans.

Reports in Italy indicate that a temporary reunion with Scott McTominay and Rasmus Hojlund could be on the cards.

According to Il Mattino via NapoliMagazine, Serie A champions Napoli want to bring in the England midfielder and to conclude a loan deal as quickly as possible.

Antonio Conte and Napoli have won their last three matches to reignite their title defence and strengthen their position in the Champions League but have suffered a spate of injuries in midfield.

Frank Anguissa, Kevin De Bruyne and Billy Gilmour are all currently sidelined and Mainoo is seen as the best viable solution.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Strengthening the midfield will be the primary objective of [Napoli] sporting director Giovanni Manna, with Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo still the hottest name,” reports NapoliMagazine.

“Antonio Conte likes the talented Manchester United midfielder, and since the English club has no intention of releasing him permanently, Napoli wouldn’t say no to a loan.

“The club has already initiated contact with the player’s entourage.”

Kobbie Mainoo of Manchester United (Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

It’s reported that Mainoo is open to seeing out the 2025/26 season in Naples and that Napoli, with injuries biting, want to get it done as soon as the transfer window opens at the start of next month.

Stockport-born Mainoo has been a United player since he was in primary school and impressed with his composed and dynamic midfield performances when he cracked the first team in 2023/24.

He played regularly for the Red Devils in his first two full seasons with the first team squad but hasn’t started a single Premier League match this season.

Man United youngster Kobbie Mainoo (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 20-year-old has played 178 minutes as a substitute in the league and played the entirety of United’s Carabao Cup match against Grimsby Town, scoring his spot kick in United’s elongated penalty shoot-out loss at Blundell Park.

Mainoo was linked with a move away from Old Trafford on loan or on a permanent basis in the summer transfer window but instead remained with Amorim’s squad. A dearth of playing time likely means he’s as eager to expedite an exit as Napoli are to facilitate one.

Mainoo and Man United will take on West Ham United on Thursday to conclude a full midweek programme of Premier League action.