Ajax announce signing of Croatia starlet Muric

The Croatian forward joins Ajax on a four-year deal and his arrival is a significant coup for the club, who have reportedly beaten a host of potential suitors in the race to sign Muric.

The likes of Manchester United and Chelsea were said to be keen on securing his services after he became a free agent following his departure from Dinamo Zagreb.

A club statement read: "Ajax have reached agreement with Robert Muric.

"He signs a contract which begins on July 1, 2014, and runs until June 30, 2018.

"The 18-year-old youth international played last season with Dinamo Zagreb. There will be a number of formalities to be fulfilled before Muric (will) play for Ajax."

Muric scored twice for Croatia at last year's FIFA Under-17 World Cup.