Ajax confirm imminent El Ghazi exit amid Lille links

Ajax coach Peter Bosz has confirmed Anwar El Ghazi is set to leave the club amid reports suggesting the winger is poised to join Lille in a deal worth €8 million.

The Netherlands international has long been linked with a move away from Ajax, with clubs like AC Milan, Lazio and Marseille all credited with an interest in signing the 21-year-old.

Lille are believed to be leading the race for the versatile attacker, though, and Bosz has revealed the deal could be announced shortly.

"Anwar is working on a transfer," Bosz stated at a news conference.

"Things have become very concrete this week. That is why he trained individually and inside this morning.

"He has his mind set on a move and that is why he will not play on Sunday. If the transfer falls through for some reason, he can always return to the squad next week."

Ajax previously already cashed in on Riechedly Bazoer and Nemanja Gudelj this month.