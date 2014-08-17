Ajax defender Blind coy on Man United links

Reports have indicated that new United manager Louis van Gaal is keen to be reunited with the 24-year-old after he played a starring role in the Netherlands' run to the semi-finals of the World Cup in Brazil.

However, Blind was silent on those suggestions when pressed on the subject following Ajax's 3-1 Eredivisie win at AZ on Sunday.

"I have nothing to report," Blind said in quotes reported by Voetbal Primeur. "I'm happy here."

However, Blind refused to rule out the possibility of leaving the Dutch champions if the right club made an approach for his services.

"Certainly I don't need to leave and I am happy with all the support," he added.

"But if a nice club comes, then we'll talk. And then we'll see."