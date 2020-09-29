Ajax launch application to be renamed Cape Town Spurs

Ajax Cape Town have launched an official application with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to rename Cape Town Spurs ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The Urban Warriors announced on Monday that they have ended their 21-year partnership with Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam, which started back in 1999 by selling their stake in the club.

However, Cape Town Stars, who owns 49% of Ajax shares, reached an agreement to acquire the 51% share of the GladAfrica Championship franchise from Ajax Amsterdam with effect from 1 October.

Ajax have released the following statement on the club's name change:

'Cape Town Stars (Pty) Ltd, the minority shareholder which has reached an agreement to take full control of Ajax Cape Town as of 1 October, has launched an official application with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to rename the franchise.

'The Cape Town club is set to be rebranded and renamed Cape Town Spurs once the application process is approved.

'Spurs and Seven Stars merged in 1999 to form Ajax Cape Town and it is the new owners' intent to adopt the Cape Town Spurs name which remains well known within the South African football community.'