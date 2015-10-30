Al Hilal take AFC Champions League appeal to CAS

Al Hilal have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to intervene in their AFC Champions League dispute with Al Ahli.

The Saudi Arabian club complained to the Asian Football Confederation that Al Ahli fielded an ineligible player in their semi-final second leg victory on October 20.

Al Hilal protested that Ossama Al-Saidi was not registered properly to take part in the match, though the AFC ruled that Al Ahli had not contravened any rules.

But CAS announced on Friday that Al Hilal have lodged an appeal in order to have the decision overturned - and see themselves granted a place in the Champions League final.

"In its appeal to the CAS, Al Hilal seeks to overturn the AFC Appeal Committee decision in order to have its protest against Al Ahli Club upheld and a sanction of a 3-0 loss to Al Ahli applied to the match," a CAS statement read.

"This would allow Al Hilal to proceed to the next round of the 2015 AFC Champions League, namely, i.e. the 2015 AFC Champions League Final.

"An expedited procedure is in progress, with a final decision expected to be issued no later than November 3 2015."

Kwon Kyung-won's stoppage-time winner handed Al Ahli a 3-2 victory in the second leg to send them through to the final, where they are due to face Guangzhou Evergande Taobao next month.