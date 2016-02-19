Alaba focused on Bayern despite reported City interest

Bayern Munich defender David Alaba is honoured the Bundesliga giants want to extend his stay amid reported interest from Manchester City.

The Austria international has been linked to the Premier League giants, who will be led by Bayern coach Pep Guardiola from next season, despite being contracted until mid-2018.

Alaba, 23, said his focus was on-field, but is thrilled to know Bayern are already keen to extend his deal.

"In the winter I concentrated on coming back from my injury and stepping in the team again. So I did not think about my future a lot," he said.

"My contract still runs until 2018, at the moment I am concentrated on my performance on the pitch."

As for Bayern's desire to extend his deal, Alaba added: "That's an honour for me and I'm some kind of proud and grateful."

Guardiola's men are preparing for a Bundesliga meeting with Darmstadt on Saturday, just days before facing Juventus in the Champions League last 16.

Alaba said there was no doubt his side already had an eye on the Serie A giants ahead of their first leg in Turin on Tuesday.

"Darmstadt is an opponent we really take very serious. It's always amazing to play here at home in such a great atmosphere," he said.

"So we are really looking forward to the game against Darmstadt, but surely we have Juventus already on our mind, too."