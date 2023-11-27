‘That’s their big priority’: Alan Curbishley urges West Ham to sign a striker

Alan Curbishley has urged West Ham to splash the cash on a number nine to end their attacking rotation woes.

David Moyes has used Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen in that role, and former West Ham boss Curbishley believes it is the one key area which needs strengthening urgently.

“I don't think David has had an out-and-out number nine, with Antonio used wide left and wide, right, while Bowen has cut inside from that wide right position,” said Curbishley via Free Bets UK.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“They are yet to have an out-and-out centre forward that has come in and taken the mantle, so I think that’s their big priority, but that’s also where you spend the big money.

“They are stocked up very well in all the other positions, that just seems to be the main one which is lacking.”

Bowen has done his best to fill that number nine void after managing impressive nine goals across 16 games in all competitions.

While Curbishley waxed lyrical about the 26-year-old’s progress, he stressed that the former Hull man is not the long-term solution.

