Manchester United's Harry Maguire could move to West Ham in January: report

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been linked with a January move to West Ham.

The England centre-back has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford and the Hammers had been keen on signing him in the summer.

According to ESPN, the Hammers could now reignite their interest in the former Leicester City player.

Maguire has started only two of United's 11 games in all competitions so far this season and the Red Devils are expected to consider offers for the 30-year-old, who has admitted he will have to seek a move unless his situation improves soon.

"I am not going to sit here all my life and play once a month," he said this week ahead of England's friendly against Australia.

"If it carries on I am sure myself and the club will sit down and have a chat about things.

"It's not my decision whether I start the next game for United or not. In a couple of weeks, I'll go back and find out."

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League in January and manager David Moyes has reportedly earmarked Maguire as a replacement for the Frenchman.

Speaking this week on the Hammers' interest in signing him during the summer, Maguire said: "The actual opportunity to go to West Ham, it wasn't agreed really between both clubs and myself.

"It wasn't just my chance to say, 'Yes, I'm going.' It wasn't agreed between both clubs so the actual opportunity wasn't there because we didn't get far enough down the line with it."

Maguire joined United for a reported £80 million in 2019. He has played 179 times for the Red Devils, scoring seven goals.

