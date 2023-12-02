Alan Shearer makes incredible UEFA revelation after Newcastle's Champions League draw with PSG

Alan Shearer has revealed UEFA were also angry following the decision to award Paris Saint-Germain a stoppage-time penalty against Newcastle on Tuesday night.

The Magpies found the opening goal through Alexander Isak and were just minutes away from securing a famous double-victory over the reigning Ligue 1 champions at the Parc des Princes.

However, deep into injury time the ball bounced off Tino Livramento's chest and onto his arm, leading Szymon Marciniak to award a penalty after being called over by VAR to review the decision on the pitchside monitor.

Kylian Mbappe scored the subsequent spot-kick to salvage a draw for PSG, with the game finishing 1-1.

Now Newcastle legend Shearer has admitted that he called UEFA the following day, and they were just as furious over the decision as he was.

"That was an absolute f****** disgrace, ," Shearer told The Rest is Football podcast. "That's as polite as I can be. I spoke to them [UEFA] this morning and to be fair to them, they were as angry as what we were and disappointed as what we were in the decision.

"They said the referee and VAR knew straight away after the game they’d made huge error and they would no longer be involved in these games in the next round of the games which are in two weeks' time.

Shearer continued: "They'll be off those games as well. But they won’t be commenting. It was okay for me to say that but it tells you how bad of a decision it was for them to do that straight away. I mean, honestly, I thought up until then, the referee was having a really good game.

"I get it was a hostile atmosphere. This is what angers everyone. You've got one of the best referees there is, worked the World Cup final, can obviously handle pressure. And you've got an assistant referee as well, so it's gone through three of the best people. It is staggering."

Newcastle must win their final group stage game, at home to AC Milan, and hope that PSG either draw or lose their game against Borussia Dortmund to ensure a chance of progression to the knockout stages.

