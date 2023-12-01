Adidas Predator 30 limited-edition boots released - after being debuted by Jude Bellingham in Champions League

Adidas have released a special-edition Predator 30 football boot to celebrate three decades of the brand's most-iconic model.

Jude Bellingham first wore the Adidas Predator 30 during Real Madrid's 4-2 win against Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday, a game in which he scored and assisted. Trent Alexander-Arnold also scored against Manchester City in a white version of the boot last weekend, though his pair haven't been officially released yet.

Predator 30 marks the return of the foldover tongue, a standout feature on fan-favourites such as the Predator Mania, Precision and PowerSwerve. Adidas have incorporated modern technologies onto the new boot, too, signalling the future direction they plan on taking the Predator.

The presentation box the Adidas Predators arrive in (Image credit: Adidas)

Rubber fins feature on the upper of the boot, which is now made from a synthetic material rather than classic leather iterations. The soleplate also has prominent 'Predator' branding on it, which is a fantastic touch.

Inspired by the classic red, black and white of early Predator generations, the colourway of the latest release features burgundy to highlight the 30th year of the franchise in a more luxurious manner.

On sale from December 8, pre-orders for the Predator 30 - which cost £300 - open today.

Unfortunately, Adidas have made just 1,994 pairs of the Adidas Predator 30 boot available - in homage to the year it was first launched. Each comes in a premium presentation box, containing a commemorative gold plaque, illustrated with some of the most popular Predators in history.

Predator is boldly written on the soleplate (Image credit: Adidas)

Don't fret, though. The Adidas Predator 30 is just a precursor to the newest edition of the Predator being released in January 2024. So if you miss out on this pair, keep your eyes peeled in the new year.

“The introduction of the Predator franchise completely changed how people thought about football boots, both from a performance and a marketing perspective," Sam Handy, VP Product and Design, Adidas Football, said. "Over the years, it’s been worn by some of the greatest players of players of their generations, in some of the game’s most historic moments.

“Reflecting on the last three decades of innovation, we felt the time was right to hit a reset and be inspired by the elements that first made Predator so popular – its look, feel and focus on goalscoring. We're sure admirers of the early Predator models will be delighted to see the famous tongue making a comeback, and we hope newer fans will enjoy rocking the tongue on pitch for the first time.”

More Adidas Predator stories

Every version of the Adidas Predator boots throughout the years.

FourFourTwo recently reviewed the Adidas Predator Accuracy+, and believe they could be one of the best laceless Predators ever.