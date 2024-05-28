Alan Shearer on England’s Euro 2024 ‘X-Factor’ that will have ‘massive impact’ on their chances in Germany

Alan Shearer watched the FA Cup Final high up in the gantry, co-commentating for the BBC, with numerous England internationals on the pitch below.

But while the likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Phil Foden have had the best seasons of their young careers, and are expected to play key roles for their country in Germany, Shearer believes another young Englishman who wasn’t involved in the final game of the English domestic season holds the key to the Three Lions’ success on the pitch this summer.



The Wembley Stadium stage will be Jude Bellingham’s this Saturday evening when Real Madrid aim to lift their 16th European Cup.

Jude Bellingham has scored 19 LaLiga goals in his debut season in Spain, helping Real Madrid lift the title (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Bellingham continues his form into the summer, Shearer believes he could add international honours to the domestic medals he is beginning to accumulate.

“[Jude Bellingham] could be the X-factor when you look at what he has achieved. His numbers at Real Madrid this season, his goals and assists, it is just not easy what he has done.

“When you think about going to the mighty Real Madrid and playing in that stadium – the pressure you’re under for someone so young, you have to use that as an advantage.

Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham celebrate a goal during England's 3-0 win over Wales at World Cup 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“There is no doubt playing for England in a Euros will not phase him in the slightest, you can tell how level-headed he is. He will play a huge part in what England do.

"I think he's had an incredible season at Real Madrid. He'll go into the tournament full of confidence. He'll be one of England's main men.

“We have got so many great young players that are in form, who have already made a name for themselves that are already on the verge of becoming superstars, but I just think with who and what he is and what he's done already, it will be Jude Bellingham [who will standout], and obviously he's gonna have a massive impact on England's chances.”

