Euro 2024 sticker album: Everything you need to know

It's a major tournament summer, and you know what that means: Euro 2024 sticker album!

For almost 50 years, collecting and swapping stickers has been an essential accompaniment to the action for fans of all ages – from kids in the school playground to colleagues at the office.

And the tradition is alive and well for Euro 2024, where stickering enters a new era as American trading card giant Topps takes over from long-time provider Panini.

About to nip to the newsagent for a pack of stickers or 10? Before you do, here's everything you need to know about the Euro 2024 sticker album.

How many stickers are there for the Euro 2024 sticker album?

The 88-page Euro 2024 sticker album has space for a whopping 728 stickers, so your mission to fill the whole thing should keep you busy well into the tournament.

And here we were thinking the Euro 2020 album – capacity 678 stickers – was a biggie!

Are there any special stickers for the Euro 2024 sticker album?

Yep! As well as the usual shinies – including team badges and the Henri Delaunay Cup, which will be awarded to the Euro 2024 winners – there are 'parallel stickers'.

Essentially, these are different, increasingly rare versions of the 'base' sticker, ranging from stickers with different coloured borders to genuine one-offs (for example, there are eight variants of Luka Modric, including a single gold sticker that only one collector will be lucky enough to unpack).

How much do the Euro 2024 sticker album and stickers cost?

To kick off your Euro 2024 sticker collection, you can buy the album with 24 stickers included for £5.99.

After that, it's £1 for a pack of six stickers – or you can buy 100 packets (600 stickers) for £100 to try and speed things along!

