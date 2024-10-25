Alan Shearer predicts huge Premier League upset as one managerial sacking looms

Alan Shearer believes one Premier League manager's fate could be decided this weekend.

Shearer - ranked at no.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League players of all time - knows a thing or two about finding the back of the net, having done so 260 in England's top-flight across his career.

But making his predictions for Gameweek 9 of the ever-changing Premier League, the ex-Blackburn Rovers hitman believes a huge shock could be approaching in the capital.

Alan Shearer thinks Manchester United will be beaten by West Ham, piling further misery on Erik ten Hag

Shearer thinks Manchester United will be beaten at West Ham this weekend

Speaking in his weekly predictions column for Metro, the former Magpies man has little to no belief that Manchester United's fortunes are about to change.

Despite beating Brentford on home soil last time out in the Premier League, the 54-year-old thinks the Hammers will emerge with all three points on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag continues to face increasing pressure (Image credit: Getty Images)

“This is tough to predict because of the unpredictability of Man United. Can they kick on and get another result like last weekend? I suspect not. The pressure may be right back on them this weekend,” Shearer said.

“West Ham, with the atmosphere at the London Stadium may have enough to take the points on Sunday just as they did in their last home game against Manchester United last season. I am going to pick West Ham to win.”

Continuning reports have suggested Ten Hag will be given more time at Old Traffod, but just how much remains to be seen.

The 51-year-old is winless in Europe this season and many believe INEOS are working dilligently in the background to secure a replacement for him.

In FourFourTwo's view, if the Red Devils are beaten by West Ham this weekend, it could well signal the end for Ten Hag who had been given added time after the international break.

Although injuries continue to pile up for Manchester United, Shearer is right to say that their form as of late is a concern and it could be the Dutchman who ultimately pays the price.