Albania handed Serbia win after CAS overturns UEFA ruling

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has awarded Albania a 3-0 victory over Serbia, partially upholding the country's appeal against a UEFA ruling made in the aftermath of an abandoned Euro 2016 qualifier.

October's Group I fixture in Belgrade took place against a fractious political backdrop, and was ended shortly before half-time when a drone carrying a flag featuring Albanian national symbols entered the Partizan Stadium and hovered over the pitch.

Serbia defender Stefan Mitrovic tried to pull the flag down, sparking an angry reaction from the Albania players while fans invaded the pitch.

UEFA ruled Albania had refused to resume the match and handed Serbia the 3-0 win, only to deduct the latter three points and order their next two home qualifiers to be played behind closed doors.

However, CAS has found that there was insufficient evidence to suggest referee Martin Atkinson had "issued a clear, direct and unconditional order to the players to resume the match on the basis of a definite decision that safety had been assured."

Albania have therefore been given the walkover victory and, based on that decision, leaves them on 10 points - level with second-placed Denmark.

CAS has upheld the deduction of three points from Serbia, which would leave them on minus two points after five matches.

UEFA's fine of €100,000 for each nation has also been upheld.