Alderweireld: Tottenham can beat any team

Toby Alderweireld believes Tottenham can beat any team if they continue the form shown this season in their pursuit of Premier League glory.

Mauricio Pochettino's men sit second in the table with seven games to go, trailing shock leaders Leicester City by five points.

Spurs face the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea over their remaining matches, but Alderweireld is adamant they do not have to fear any opponent.

"We are confident in our team," the Belgium international said to Sky Sports.

"We can beat any team if we keep working hard and at the same level we have been. That's not arrogance, it's confidence and that's the way we have to play.

"We just have to focus game by game. It's a cliche but it's the way we have to play. We have seven finals left so let's start at Liverpool."

Alderweireld, 27, has been in sublime form since joining Spurs from Atletico Madrid at the start of the season and he is loving life at White Hart Lane.

He added: "I'm enjoying this season. It's wonderful at Spurs and I'm really happy, so I'm just trying to keep my level until the end of the season.

"Am I the best defender in the league? I don't feel that way. I'm just trying to help the team and do my best.

"I don't like to talk about myself, other people are paid to do that. I try to do my best on the pitch and that's it."