Alenichev quits Spartak after Europa League shock

Dmitri Alenichev has resigned as head coach of Spartak Moscow in the wake of their shock Europa League exit at the hands of Larnaca.

The former Russia international took charge last June before steering the club to a fifth-placed finish in the Premier League.

However, following a 1-0 home loss to their Cypriot opponents in the second leg of their Europa League third-round qualifying tie, Alenichev informed the Spartak board that he would be stepping down.

"The board of directors of Spartak Moscow considered Dmitri Alenichev's statement of resignation and accepted it," the club confirmed via their official website.

"Prior to the appointment of a new head coach, those duties will be fulfilled by [assistant coach] Massimo Carrera.

"Spartak Moscow Football Club thanks Dmitri Alenichev for his work and wishes him further success."

Ivan Trickovski's 89th-minute goal gave Larnaca a 1-0 win in Moscow on Thursday, and secured a 2-1 aggregate triumph.