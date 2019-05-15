There’s been a big development in Alexis Sanchez’s move to Inter Milan – report

The newspaper first reported in April that Inter were willing to end the Chilean’s nightmare stint at Old Trafford if the player was willing to drop his wage demands significantly.

Sanchez earns a reported £500k per week at United with bonuses, and club officials have long been resigned to the fact that they will have to cut their losses on the 30-year-old this summer if they wanted rid.

It is highly likely that the Premier League giants will have to continue paying some of Sanchez’s wages to offload him this summer, but Independent journalist Miguel Delaney has revealed that agent meetings have taken place and interest from Inter is very real.

Sanchez was signed from Arsenal as part of a swap deal which sent Henrikh Mkhitaryan the other way in January 2018, but is now regarded by some as the worst Premier League transfer of all time.

He has scored only five goals in 45 appearances for United since then and started just 11 games across the top flight and Champions League last season.

Inter are now the club most likely to provide Sanchez and United with an escape route as they plan for a likely return to the Champions League in 2019/20.

The Serie A side were knocked out in the group stage this year but are third with two games remaining, and need victory at Napoli this weekend to be sure of their place in next season’s edition.

NOW READ…

LIST 7 surprising facts about Premier League managers you might not know

COLUMN Andy Mitten: A terrible season is over for Manchester United – but what is there to look forward to this summer?